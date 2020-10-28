SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

