Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.53

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.53 and last traded at $145.53, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXSF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.