Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 7.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) was down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 9,246,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,246,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

