SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPXC stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

