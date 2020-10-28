STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.00

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the health care and pharmaceuticals business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; and Omeprazol and Pantoprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux.

