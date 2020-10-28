Status Price Reaches $0.0230 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Status has a market cap of $79.97 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDCM, Huobi, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, DDEX, DragonEX, Livecoin, DEx.top, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Koinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Ovis, Bithumb, Liqui, IDAX, BigONE, IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, ABCC, OTCBTC, Neraex, ChaoEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

