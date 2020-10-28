Steem Hits One Day Volume of $1.75 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex and GOPAX. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $58.87 million and $1.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,357.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.02012118 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00587621 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009119 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 406,744,348 coins and its circulating supply is 389,770,254 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Upbit, RuDEX, Bithumb, GOPAX, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

