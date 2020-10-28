Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Edison International Put Options (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the typical daily volume of 339 put options.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

