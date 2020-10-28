Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Scorpio Tankers Put Options (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 687 put options.

Shares of STNG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $573.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,303,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 291,022 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.