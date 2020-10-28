Stratis Price Reaches $0.44 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Stratis has a market cap of $44.49 million and $14.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003330 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003592 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000620 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00028032 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,012,124 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Binance, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

