Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

