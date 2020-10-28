Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Down 9.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. 542,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 720,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

