Suretly 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,244.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $73,252.53 and $2,244.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.63 or 0.04120735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00250126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

