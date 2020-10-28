Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

