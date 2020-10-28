SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.25

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services.

