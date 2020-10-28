SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.64 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $289.56 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $223.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.