Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s share price fell 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 797,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 496,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

