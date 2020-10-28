Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Trading Down 6.2%

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.80. Approximately 3,163,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,251,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Sysco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.