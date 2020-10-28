Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPR opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

