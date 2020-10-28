Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Financial Contrast

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Targa Resources and Equitrans Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $8.67 billion 0.44 -$209.20 million ($0.81) -20.19 Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.08 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.61

Equitrans Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Targa Resources. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitrans Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Targa Resources and Equitrans Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 9 9 1 2.58 Equitrans Midstream 0 1 0 0 2.00

Targa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 50.03%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Targa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Targa Resources is more favorable than Equitrans Midstream.

Dividends

Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Targa Resources pays out -49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equitrans Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources -22.86% 3.89% 1.67% Equitrans Midstream -12.80% 15.32% 6.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Targa Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Targa Resources has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, the company offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. It operates approximately 28,900 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 46 owned and operated processing plants; and owns or operates a total of 34 storage wells with a gross storage capacity of approximately 72 million barrels. As of December 31, 2019, the company leased and managed approximately 698 railcars; 138 transport tractors; and 2 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

