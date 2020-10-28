Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 51.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.32. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

