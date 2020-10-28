Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

