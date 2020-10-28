TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.93.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

