TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of FTI opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 405,949 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,522,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 545,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

