Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Position Cut by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -357.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefonica S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

