Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Update

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telit Communications stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Telit Communications has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

