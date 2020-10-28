Telsey Advisory Group Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $27.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.