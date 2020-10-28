Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.