Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,582 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average volume of 2,382 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,643.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 663,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 625,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 1,594,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 236,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

