TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $63.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

TFII opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

