The Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect The Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.55.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

