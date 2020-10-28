The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.42.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

