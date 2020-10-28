The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Down 7.9%

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.54. 832,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,040,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs' Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $588.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. The Chefs' Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse during the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

