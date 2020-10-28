The GEO Group (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

