The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) will issue its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

