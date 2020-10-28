The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 7,352,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,124,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 74.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

