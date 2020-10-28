The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Critical Comparison

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Walt Disney and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.20 $11.05 billion $5.77 21.37 Everi $533.23 million 1.39 $16.52 million $0.28 30.96

The Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Everi. The Walt Disney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Walt Disney and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 1 9 18 0 2.61 Everi 0 0 5 1 3.17

The Walt Disney presently has a consensus target price of $134.62, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Everi has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than The Walt Disney.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04% Everi -17.78% -3,484.76% -4.41%

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Everi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution; and operation of National Geographic magazines. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney; and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services, including visual and audio effects. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, Star, and Other India Channels; direct-to-consumer streaming services consisting of Disney +, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Cash access services; Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

