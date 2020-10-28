Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $490.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

