TheStreet Upgrades Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $705.33.

Alleghany stock opened at $561.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Alleghany by 55.5% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Alleghany by 20.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alleghany by 102.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1,075.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

