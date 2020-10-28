Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $0.88. Thor Industries reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Thor Industries stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $160,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

