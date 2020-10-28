Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada and internationally. The company creates, produces, and finances animation for television series, commercials, and music videos for distribution across various channels; develops, produces, co-produces, and finances factual, documentary, game show, and reality television programs; and creates scripted programming in film and television with genres ranging from sci-fi, drama, and comedy.

