Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 12.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares fell 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.86. 11,593,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 8,574,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

The firm has a market cap of $710.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,428,104.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,084,608 shares of company stock worth $11,589,746. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tilray by 69.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tilray by 58.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

