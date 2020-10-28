TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in October

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

TULLF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. TP ICAP has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Get TP ICAP alerts:

TP ICAP Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.