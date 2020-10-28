TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. On average, analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRTX opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 184,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

