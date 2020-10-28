Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,590 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,699% compared to the average volume of 144 put options.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 426,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 290,021 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 289,600 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.