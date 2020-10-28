Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Down 6.3%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 1,344,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,172,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,255,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 179,494 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 325.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 100,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,115,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

