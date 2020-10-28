Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.42.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

