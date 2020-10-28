Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

