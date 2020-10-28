TRON (TRX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Liquid, Allcoin and DragonEX. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $1.06 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00121933 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Hotbit, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, DragonEX, Livecoin, Allcoin, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, RightBTC, Coindeal, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, BitForex, Liquid, Huobi, Indodax, DDEX, Cryptomate, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Ovis, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, Coinrail, OEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Rfinex, OTCBTC, Liqui, Fatbtc, WazirX, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Cobinhood, LBank, YoBit, Gate.io, BitFlip, Kucoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tidex, Tokenomy, Upbit, CoinBene, IDAX, DigiFinex, Exrates, Braziliex, CoinEx and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

