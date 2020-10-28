Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Insiders have purchased 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $120,098 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 31.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

